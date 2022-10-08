REUNION: Baker reunion held

93rd Baker reunion held

SIGEL — The 93rd family reunion of Shelby County pioneer Joseph Baker was held Sunday, Sept. 4, at the St. Michael School Small Gym in Sigel.

Chad Baker was recognized as the youngest Baker descendant. The eldest Baker was James Curtis Baker at 83.5 years of age. The largest family was John Baker and son, Chad. The Baker traveling the farthest distance was Dennis Baker of Gardner, Kansas.

Officers elected for the following year were: Chad Baker, president; Sue McMullen, vice-president; and Bonnie Baker, secretary.

Those attending were: Dennis Baker, Gardner, Kansas; Judy Milanec, Tuscola; Brenda Wilson, Charleston; Violet Whitaker, Toledo; Chad Baker, Oakwood; John Baker, St. Peter; Jerry E. Baker, Sr., Mattoon; Curt and Lo Ella Baker, Tom and Joyce Fearday, Sue McMullen, all of Effingham; Bernie Tegeler, Brian Tegeler, Philip J. Fearday, and Bonnie E. Baker, all of Sigel.

There were descendants of Jesse Baker, son of Joseph, present.