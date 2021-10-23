REUNION: Blue reunion, CHS 1948 reunion

Blue family reunion held

CHARLESTON — The annual Blue family reunion was held on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Sister City Park in Charleston.

Thirty-three descendants of the Martin Blue family were in attendance, which included Joan (Simpson) Blue, families of Pat Lacey, Carol (Lacey) Gerl, Cheryl (Fudge) Carpenter, Kay (Fudge) Amyx, and Doug Simpson.

A picnic lunch was shared and games were played. Joan Simpson was the oldest attending (91) and Georgia Blue Bixby was the youngest (4 months).

Charleston High School Class of 1948 holds 73rd reunion

CHARLESTON — The Charleston High School Class of 1948 held its 73rd high school class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Lincoln Garden Restaurant.

All being 91 years old, only four members were present: Darlene (Ferguson) Coartney, Reg Replogle, Jerry Brant, and Joan (Blue) Simpson. Two guests were present: Julie McDivitt and Carol Gerl.

After enjoying a nice meal, the group had fun playing games and sharing past memories.

