Charleston Class of 1983

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Class of 1983 will be celebrating its 40-year class reunion the weekend of July 28-29, with many activities planned.

Attendees will meet at the Charleston Moose Lodge from 7-11 p.m., Friday. The $10 per person cost includes sandwiches, snacks and cash bar.

A Lake Charleston walk/run will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by a tour of Charleston High School at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m., an informal social gathering will be held at the new Warren James Winery followed by an evening at the Bella Vita Resort from 6-11 p.m. The cost for Saturday night is $30 per person and includes pizza, snacks, miniature golf, cornhole, a cash bar, a firepit and entertainment by Sam Buxton and Brian Cutright.

Rooms have been blocked for this weekend at Unique Suites Hotel. Camping sites at the Bella Vita Resort also are available.

The deadline for registering is Saturday, July 1.