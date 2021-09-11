REUNION: Kessler reunion held

95th Kessler reunion held

STEWARDSON — The 95th Kessler family reunion was held on Sept. 5 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson. Due to COVID no reunion was held last year.

After a potluck meal, the family genealogy was updated and visiting and reminiscing was enjoyed. It was decided to have the 2022 reunion on the Sunday before Labor Day in the same location. The reunion has been held on the Sunday before labor day since it began in 1924.

Three births were recorded: Radley Brian Cole on March 6, 2020, to Courtney (Schultz) and Hayden Cole, the grandson of Brian and Nola Schultz, the great grandson of Kay (Kessler) and Ron Schultz; Raylen Ann Schultz on July 8, 2020, the daughter of Austin and Mikaela Schultz, the grandson of Brian and Nola Schultz and the great grandson of Kay (Kessler) and Ron Schultz, Patrick Nolan Sheehan on March 27, 2020, the son of Andrew and Madalyn Sheehan, the grandson of Dan and Joann (Durbin) Sheehan and the great granddaughter of Joyce (Kessler) Little and Billy Durbin.

One wedding was recorded: Caleb Hatcher to Amy Thomas on March 5, 2021. Caleb is the son of Trena (Lenz) and Wayne Hatcher and the grandson of Patsy (Kessler) and Larry Lenz and the great grandson of Harold and Wilma Kessler.,

Family members present were Kay and Ron Schultz, Jeff, Janet, and Joel Schultz, Donna Bales of Stewardson; Jon, Stephanie, Jackson, and Jakeb Gurgel, of Shumway; Lanny Schultz of Effingham; Steve and Kathy Wyckoff and Don and Ann Kessler of Mode; Carol Kessler of Shelbyville; Larry and Patsy Lenz and Alaira Friese of Strasburg.

