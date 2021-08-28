REUNION: Kessler reunion scheduled

95th Kessler reunion to be held

The Kesslers came to the United States in the 1800s from Germany. They migrated to Shelby County and have farmed the land here since then. The Kessler reunion was started in 1926.

The committee for the reunion would make lemonade and tea for the dinner and sometimes had ice cream and soda which was a big treat in the '40s and '50's. The reunion was usually held at a park, for many years at the Shelbyville park. For the last several years it has been held indoors, always on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Anyone who is related to the Kessler's is invited to attend and help update the family tree.