 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REUNIONS

REUNION: Lanman family reunion cancelled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lanman family reunion cancelled

CHARLESTON — The Franklin and Orpha Lanman family reunion for 2021, usually held at Morton Park the Sunday before Labor Day, has been cancelled for Sunday, Sept. 5, due to COVID concerns.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: Dare — 91st

Birthday: Dare — 91st

Virginia Dare of Charleston will celebrate her 91st birthday on Thursday, Sept. 9. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News