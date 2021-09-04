REUNION: Lanman family reunion cancelled

Lanman family reunion cancelled
CHARLESTON — The Franklin and Orpha Lanman family reunion for 2021, usually held at Morton Park the Sunday before Labor Day, has been cancelled for Sunday, Sept. 5, due to COVID concerns.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
