Neoga Class of 1983

NEOGA — The Neoga High School Class of 1983 is currently preparing for their 40th Class Reunion and still need some addresses of those who were in their junior or senior class yearbook photos who may or may not have graduated with them, for various reasons, but are still invited to the reunion.

Those they still need addresses for are: Troy Curtis, Lora Hatten, Rocky McClain, Mike Peddycoart, Virginia Phillips, Randy Russell, John Sparling, Bill Stevens, Roger Willenborg, Tom Russell, Pat Roach, Amy Cook, Pam Graham, Debra Porter, and Ricky Terrell.

If anyone has any of these addresses, please email them to dawnwriter65@gmail.com:

The class reunion will be held over the weekend of Friday, Aug. 25, with a casual come and go mixer from 5-9 p.m. at the Neoga American Legion 643 Chestnut Ave., Neoga.

Friends from other classes, and teachers, too, are welcome to attend. Food will served by the American Legion from 5-7 p.m. only. Drink specials will also be on the menu. Menu and prices to be announced by the legion.

The main event will be held from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Charleston Country Club, 8355 Country Club Road.

Those classmates or teachers planning to attend should RSVP by Aug. 1 with payments using Venmo: Renee-Huckstead; Paypal: reneeduey@gmail.com; Apple Pay: 2172461672, or mail checks to NHS Class of 1983 to 2 Executive Court, Mattoon IL 61938.