REUNIONS

REUNION: Sims reunion held

84th Sims reunion held

CHARLESTON — The 84th Consecutive Sims Reunion was held Aug. 15 in the brick pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park south of Charleston.

The reunion was attended by 50 people from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida and Texas. Vice-President Hal Sims conducted a short business meeting. Officers for the 85th Consecutive Sims Reunion are David Rohr, president; Chris Sims, vice president; and Judy Michael, secretary treasurer.

Gift certificates were awarded to youngest female, Nora Wilson; youngest male, Nolan Wilson; oldest lady, Alice Seeley; oldest gentleman, John Sims; traveled the farthest, Brent and Kimberly Radeloff.

The 85th Consecutive Sims Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m., in the brick pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park in August 2022.

