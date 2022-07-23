REUNION: Sims reunion to be held

Sims reunion to be held

CHARLESTON — The 85th consecutive Sims Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Brick Pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park, south of Charleston.

Descendants of Silas Kyle Sims will share a potluck meal beginning at 12:30 p.m. All family and friends are invited, and asked also to bring drinks and table service. Pictures will be taken after the meal.

Silas Kyle and Virginia Malcolm Sims moved from Virginia to Coles County Illinois in 1887 with nine of their 10 children.

The officers for the 85th consecutive Sims Reunion are David Rohr president, Hal Sims vice-president and Judy Michael secretary/treasurer.