REUNION: Sims to be held Sunday, Aug. 15

84th Sims reunion

CHARLESTON — The 84th consecutive Sims Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, in the brick Pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park, south of Charleston.

Descendants of Silas Kyle Sims will share a potluck meal beginning at 12:30 p.m. All family and friends are invited, and asked to also bring drinks and table service. Pictures will be taken after the meal.

Silas Kyle and Virginia Malcolm Sims moved to Charleston in 1887 with nine of their ten children.

The officers for the 84th consecutive Sims Reunion are Silas Hal Sims vice-president and Judy Michael secretary/treasurer.

For more information, contact Judy Michael at jkmichael@eiu.edu or 217-549-5398.

