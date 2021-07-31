REUNION: Van Gundy-Powell

Van Gundy-Powell reunion

SULLIVAN — With the loosening of the CDCs restrictions, the Van Gundy family was able to gather June 26-27 to celebrate the 117th Van Gundy – Powell Reunion at the 4-H Center in Sullivan.

Although some still struggle with traveling issues, relatives from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina were able to make the trip.

The Cooking Committee, headed up by Corky Clark and Harold Van Gundy, hosted a breakfast on Saturday morning at Camp New Hope.

Other organizers, food assistants and clean-up were provided by Billiejean Clark, Colleen Van Gundy, Brian Clark, Michl Kearney, Zac Van Gundy, Kathy Perry, and Barbara Buckley. Following the blessing given by Corky Clark, 57 people enjoyed the meal.

Entertainment for the day included swimming, a camp train ride, miniature golf, basketball, and plenty of time to visit with those that they missed this past year.

Late afternoon there was a pizza party followed by the family auction, a popular part of each year’s reunion. Items are donated by the family members and range from toy items for children, home decorations, family keepsakes, wines, and crafts. This event, along with donations from participating family members, fund the reunion activities.

Family worship was held on Sunday morning and was organized by Phyllis and Steve McClellan. Special music featured hymns on the trombone by Steve and two solos by Neal Perry. Communion and serving of the elements were led by Dan Potter. Lynn Rawlings shared her thoughts and experiences about “Blessings and Family” where she reminded people to look for blessings every day because even in rough times there are still many blessings to be recognized.

The family was updated on the recent Family Work Project at Camp New Hope. Several of the sleeping cabins were painted and had new trim added. Family members provided the work and financial support of this project.

A dinner featuring beef tips, pulled pork, ribs, brats and hotdogs was served. Special side dishes and desserts were brought by the 88 family members that were able to attend, including apple and cherry strudel and Grandma Van Gundy’s Poor Man Pie provided by Doris Webb.

The last event of the reunion was the ballgame. Children and adults divide into two teams and play a competitive, but fun, game while those that choose not to participate enjoy cheering and visiting on the sidelines.

