REUNIONS: Baker, Kessler reunions scheduled

93rd Baker reunion to be held

SIGEL — The 93rd family reunion of Shelby County pioneer Joseph Baker will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, at the St. Michael School Small Gym.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the potluck meal served at 12:30 p.m.; bring a dish to share, your own table service and non-alcoholic drink. The meal will be followed by a business meeting. Awards will be given to Baker descendants.

The first baker reunion was held in 1920, started by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Joseph Baker in order to keep family connections preserved.

Joseph Baker was born in North Carolina in 1781 and died in Shelby County in 1865. He was living in the Cave In Rock area of Southern Illinois in 1812 and he was a veteran of the War of 1812. The Baker Family reunion filed for and obtained a veterans marker that is mounted on his grave.

In 1829, Joseph and his wife, name unknown, and Joseph's son John Ashley Baker and his wife Elizabeth were founding members of the Sand Creek Church near Windsor.

He had eleven children. They are John Ashely Baker, Evan, Patience Rhodes, James, Joseph Henry, David, William, Polly Ann Womack, Elizabeth Drake Walden, Sally Carr, and Jesse.

He is buried in Coons Cemetery northwest of Sigel. There will be handouts available of where the cemetery is located and the location of Joseph's grave.

In past years the reunion raised funds to restore gravestones of the Baker families that are buried at Coons Cemetery, including Joseph's.

96th Annual Kessler reunion to be held