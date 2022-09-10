REUNIONS: Lading and Kessler reunions held

Lading family reunion

STRASBURG — The Lading family reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Strasburg Community Center.

Those attending were the descendants of two children from Friedrich Christian August Lading and his second wife Louise Mahler Stuenkel. The two children were Heinrich (Henry) Wilhelm Conrad Lading who married Anna Dannenberg and Christian Fredrich Wilhelm Lading who married Amelia Doehring.

Thirty-five attendees enjoyed a potluck meal. The group also celebrated the 90th birthday of Melvina Lading which was going to be August 30th. Winners of the children guessing games were Noah Friese and Harper Layton. Winners of the adult guessing games were Melvina Lading and Kenneth Wolf. The 2022 committee was Gary and Karen Kull and Darrell and Debra Wittenberg.

Those attending were Roger and Norma Hardiek of Mt. Vernon, Kenneth Wolf, Josh and Jenna Layton, Camden, Harper and Paige of Neoga, Kristy Pranschke of Findlay, Nick Harner and Harrison of Decatur, Matt Harner and Willow of Cerro Gordo, Dennis and Nitelle Lading of Effingham, Darrell and Debra Wittenberg and Kendall and Shelley Lading of Troy, Mike and Julie Lading of Humboldt, Krystal Friese, Noah, Brielle and Finn of Mode, Dwight and Melvina Lading and Gary and Karen Kull of Strasburg, Paul and Karen Lading of La Verne, California, Nick and Theresa Lading of Springfield, Ohio, and Lyle and Susan Flesner of The Villages, Florida.

The next Lading family reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 27.

Kessler Family Reunion

STEWARDSON — The 96th Kessler family reunion was held on Sept. 4 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson.

After a potluck meal, the family genealogy was updated and family members visited and reminisced. It was decided to have the 2023 reunion on the Sunday before Labor Day in the same location. The reunion has been held on the Sunday before Labor Day since it began in 1924.

Two births were recorded: Kip Hayden Cole on Feb. 28, 2022, the son of Hayden and Courtney Cole, the grandson of Brian and Nola Schultz, and the great grandson of Kay and the late Ron Schultz; Eli Henry Sheehan on Nov. 3, 2021, to Tyler and Brittany Sheehan, the grandson of Dan and Joanne Sheehan and the great grandson of Joyce Durbin little and the late Billy Durbin.

One wedding was recorded between Shyann Schultz and Brandon Evans on Dec. 18, 2021. Shyann is the daughter of Janet and Jeff Schultz and the granddaughter of Joyce Durbin Little and the late Billy Durbin

Four deaths were recorded: Ronald E. Schultz on June 6, 2022. Ron was the husband of Kay Kessler Schultz; Carolyn Kessler on June 21, 2022. Carolyn was the daughter of Everett and Lydia Kessler; Helen Kessler Brown on April 14, 2022. Helen was the daughter of Irvin and Hazel Kessler; and Dean E. Kessler on March 27, 2022. Dean was the son of Charles and Mable Kessler.