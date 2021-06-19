 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REUNIONS

REUNIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Huffmaster-Spannagel

STRASBURG — The annual Huffmaster/Spannagel Reunion will be held on Sunday, June 27, at the Strasburg Community Center. A potluck meal will be served at noon with drinks furnished. This years hosts are Kayla Nichols and Kacie Pankau. For more information contact Kim Webb at kkw1961@yahoo.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News