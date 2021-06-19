Huffmaster-Spannagel

STRASBURG — The annual Huffmaster/Spannagel Reunion will be held on Sunday, June 27, at the Strasburg Community Center. A potluck meal will be served at noon with drinks furnished. This years hosts are Kayla Nichols and Kacie Pankau. For more information contact Kim Webb at kkw1961@yahoo.com.