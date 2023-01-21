Rotarians learn benefits of occupational therapy

CHARLESTON — As part of Rotary’s Vocational Service Month, Charleston Rotarians recently heard about the occupational therapy program at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Kelsey Childress, occupational therapist at SBLHC, discussed how occupational therapy is designed to help patients “get back to taking care of themselves” after surgery, an accident or illness.

Three January programs are focused on vocations and occupations as part of Vocational Service Month. Other Charleston Rotary programs in January include Debbie Sadorus on human resources and health careers, and a tour of the new “Charleston A&M" vocational program at Charleston High School.

Childress, a Coles County native, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and has been with Sarah Bush Lincoln for seven years.

In the occupational therapy program, therapists help patients recover from surgeries, strokes, medical issues and neurological problems such as MS and Parkinson’s Disease. They assist patients in tasks such as regaining strength, coordination, cognitive ability and work readiness.

Patients generally are referred to an occupational therapist by a physician.

In addition to helping patients recover from ailments, occupational therapists also can advise people about ways to prevent problems from developing, For instance, Childress said, the therapist can help eliminate some home health hazards, particularly for older people.

National figures show that nearly 3.2 million Americans, age 65 and older, fall each year and need medical attention.

Therapists can suggest ways to make kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms safer for those at risk of falls.

Childress also demonstrated some adaptive equipment that can be used to assist in getting dressed, putting on shoes and socks and other personal tasks.

Vocational service is one of five avenues of service for Rotary. The others are community service, club service, international service and youth service. The Charleston Rotary Club Has assisted with funding for the Charleston school district’s Leader in Me program, technology in the classroom and the Jefferson Elementary School Leadership Awards, plus others.

Rotary also contributed $14,000 to the new soccer complex under construction at Sister City Park. The club also hosts and sponsors a student exchange program for high school students and offers a scholarship annually to an Charleston High School graduate planning to attend Eastern Illinois University. For more information, go to charlestonrotary.org