Santa House donates $1,500 to Mattoon firefighters' Operation Sleighride

MATTOON — The Tyler Ross Jones Santa House Committee recently donated $1,500 to the Mattoon Firefighters Charitable Program's Operation Sleighride.

The newly restored house has been placed just outside Lightworks at Peterson's Park's Third Street entrance to host children's visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus once again, as this structure did decades before in downtown Mattoon.

"Over the past few months, members of the Mattoon Firefighters Local 691 had the privilege of renovating the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. Seeing the success it’s had out at Peterson Park made the work well worth it," the union reported.

The firefighters union reported that it is thankful for the donation to Operation Sleighride, a charitable program that serves children and families in financial need.

Bob and Judy Jones of Mattoon have sponsored the restoration in memory of their son, Tyler Ross Jones, who passed away at age 26 on March 5, 2005. The couple and their son, Garth Jones, are among the Santa House committee members.

Santa House hours are posted on the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House at Lightworks Facebook page.