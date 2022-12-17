 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Santa House donates $1,500 to Mattoon firefighters' Operation Sleighride

  • 0
Santa House donation

Members of Mattoon Firefighters Local 691 are pictured with Judy and Bob Jones and their son, Garth, at the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MATTOON FIREFIGHTERS

MATTOON — The Tyler Ross Jones Santa House Committee recently donated $1,500 to the Mattoon Firefighters Charitable Program's Operation Sleighride.

The newly restored house has been placed just outside Lightworks at Peterson's Park's Third Street entrance to host children's visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus once again, as this structure did decades before in downtown Mattoon.

"Over the past few months, members of the Mattoon Firefighters Local 691 had the privilege of renovating the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. Seeing the success it’s had out at Peterson Park made the work well worth it," the union reported.

SC3F donates to SBL Regional Cancer Center

The firefighters union reported that it is thankful for the donation to Operation Sleighride, a charitable program that serves children and families in financial need.

Bob and Judy Jones of Mattoon have sponsored the restoration in memory of their son, Tyler Ross Jones, who passed away at age 26 on March 5, 2005. The couple and their son, Garth Jones, are among the Santa House committee members.

Santa House hours are posted on the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House at Lightworks Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Birthday: Thompson — 89th

Birthday: Thompson — 89th

Marilyn M. (Bauer) Thompson will be celebrating her 89th birthday on Jan. 5, 2023. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News