 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

SBL donates physical proceeds to Charleston Trojan Booster Club

  • 0
SBL Physical Donation

Pictured, from left: Charleston Family Practice Clinic Director Tom Beals and Clinic Supervisor Tabitha Haney present a check to Aaron Lock, Charleston High School principal.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln recently donated $780 to the Charleston Trojan Booster Club to benefit the school district's athletics.

Charleston High School Principal Aaron Lock accepted the check on behalf of the district. “It’s a great benefit to us and our students, and we appreciate the generosity from Sarah Bush Lincoln,” he said.

Before the school year, the SBL Charleston Family Practice performed physicals for students in the district, and all the proceeds were given back to the schools.

Kansas High School Class of 1972 holds reunion

Sarah Bush Lincoln offers physicals to local students in its service area every year, and the proceeds from the physicals are donated to each of the school districts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News