SBL donates physical proceeds to Charleston Trojan Booster Club

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln recently donated $780 to the Charleston Trojan Booster Club to benefit the school district's athletics.

Charleston High School Principal Aaron Lock accepted the check on behalf of the district. “It’s a great benefit to us and our students, and we appreciate the generosity from Sarah Bush Lincoln,” he said.

Before the school year, the SBL Charleston Family Practice performed physicals for students in the district, and all the proceeds were given back to the schools.