SBL Healthy Communities director speaks to Mattoon Exchange

Mattoon Exchange Bollan

Pictured, Mattoon Exchange Club members and, center, SBL Healthy Communities director Laura Bollan,

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Laura Bollan, director of Healthy Communities, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, was a recent guest speaker at the Mattoon Exchange Club.

Bollan described some of the programs she is responsible for, including, Healthy Kids, Healthy Families, Races for all Paces, and Mobile Dental Program. She explained how each program is implemented. She also talked about gathering data to find issues most needed to help schools and students. These important programs to the community are supported by donations and grants.

For more information, visit www.mattoonexchangeclub.org

