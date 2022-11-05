SBL receives Volley for a Cure donation

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is honored to be the recipient of a donation from Mattoon and Charleston high schools.

The Charleston and Mattoon high school volleyball teams faced off in their Volley for a Cure game on Tuesday, Sept. 27, where they presented a check for $4,724.36 to SBL for the Regional Cancer Center. Both schools sold T-shirts for the game, and the donation to SBL was the total money raised from those sales.