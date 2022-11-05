SBL receives Volley for a Cure donation

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is honored to be the recipient of a donation from Mattoon and Charleston high schools.
The Charleston and Mattoon high school volleyball teams faced off in their Volley for a Cure game on Tuesday, Sept. 27, where they presented a check for $4,724.36 to SBL for the Regional Cancer Center. Both schools sold T-shirts for the game, and the donation to SBL was the total money raised from those sales.
This is an annual event in appreciation of their dedication to the citizens of Mattoon and the surrounding areas.
Mattoon athletic director Trent Duckett (left) and Charleston athletic director Derrick Zerrusen (right) present the check to SBL employees Rhonda Hoppin (left middle) and Kelsey Smitley, RN, (right middle).