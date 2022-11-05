 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

SBL receives Volley for a Cure donation

  • 0
SBL Volley For the Cure 2022

Mattoon athletic director Trent Duckett (left) and Charleston athletic director Derrick Zerrusen (right) present the check to SBL employees Rhonda Hoppin (left middle) and Kelsey Smitley, RN, (right middle).

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is honored to be the recipient of a donation from Mattoon and Charleston high schools.

How to use our e-edition feature on our website. 

The Charleston and Mattoon high school volleyball teams faced off in their Volley for a Cure game on Tuesday, Sept. 27, where they presented a check for $4,724.36 to SBL for the Regional Cancer Center. Both schools sold T-shirts for the game, and the donation to SBL was the total money raised from those sales.

YMCA brings joy to local seniors this Christmas

Since 2013, the schools have supported the SBL Regional Cancer Center through Volley for a Cure, raising a total of $27,661.96.

Volley for a Cure is an initiative that schools across the country raise money for local cancer patients or services.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News