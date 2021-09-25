 Skip to main content
Shelbyville Homecoming Court announced

Shelbyville Homecoming, October

Pictured, the Shelbyville Homecoming Court; Front row: Crown bearers Owen Pogue and Reagan Scott; Second row: Freshmen attendants Jack McClain and Jaycee Brinkoetter, Sophomore attendants Isaac Chambers and Millie Clark, and Junior attendants Rowdy King and Mallory Holland. Back row: King and Queen Candidates Oliver Adamson, Makenna Durbin, Max Beyers, Emma Houska, Michael Tomlin, and Emma Stauder.

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — Homecoming week at Shelbyville High School is Monday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Oct. 2.

The parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The coronation will take place before the game Friday, Oct. 1. The introduction of court should begin about 6:45 p.m.. The dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Only students attending will be allowed in the gym.

