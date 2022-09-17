Shelbyville Homecoming Court announced

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville High School will be celebrating the 2022-2023 Homecoming festivities the week of Sept. 19.
The parade will take place at 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, at Main Street School. It will run its normal course ending at Shelbyville High School. The homecoming court will be introduced at the football game Friday, Sept. 23. Coronation of the king and queen will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the homecoming dance.
The court consists of crown bearers Kade Ladd and Bella Helton; freshmen attendants Bodee Fathauer and Tailyn Hancock; sophomore attendants Andre Townsend and Angela Cripe; junior attendants Aydan Fisher and Caroline White; and king and queen candidates Bo Hilbert, Ava Hedderich, Nathan Trimble, Alivia Young, Will Fox, and Mia Wade.
The 2022 Homecoming Court at Shelbyville High School, from left to right, consists of sophomore attendants Andre Townsend and Angela Cripe, junior attendants Aydan Fisher and Caroline White, king and queen candidates Bo Hilbert, Ava Hedderich, Nathan Trimble, Alivia Young, Will Fox and Mia Wade, and freshman attendants Bodee Fathauer and Tailyn Hancock. In front are crown bearers Kade Ladd and Bella Helton.