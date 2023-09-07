MATTOON — Consolidated Communications and the all-volunteer board of Special Olympics Family Festival are seeking volunteers for the Special Olympics Family Festival to be held Saturday, Sept. 16.

SOFF brings together Special Olympics athletes from across the state for a fun-fill day of non-competitive games and activities, hayrides, a parade, karaoke, performances by Lake Land College cheerleaders and perennial favorite, Elvis Himselvis, and so much more.

“The Special Olympics Family Festival is a wonderful event that impacts the lives of all who attend,” said Dave Breen, president and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois. “It’s a beautiful day for volunteers, families, and staff to come together to strengthen the bond of the Special Olympics Illinois community and most importantly, celebrate our athletes.”

Volunteers ages 15 and up are needed for staffing activities and helping the event run smoothly. One of the most coveted volunteer roles are the Friend-For-A-Day, in which volunteers are paired up with an athlete as they participate in games, activities and enjoy the day’s entertainment. Friend-For-A-Day volunteers must be 16 years or older. To sign up as a volunteer, visit vhub.at/soff. To learn more about SOFF, go to consolidated.com/soff.