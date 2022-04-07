Spring Book Sale planned at Booth Library

CHARLESTON — Booth Library will host its Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, outside the south entrance of the library.

A large selection of books in all subject areas and hundreds of paperback fiction titles will be available for purchase. No patrons will be allowed to browse or purchase items prior to the 9 a.m. start time.

All items have been donated by the campus and local communities. The proceeds from the sale are used to enhance library programs and services.

In case of inclement weather, the sale will be postponed. For the latest information on scheduling, check the library website, www.library.eiu.edu, or find Booth Library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois University campus

