MATTOON — Gracie Wilson, Ainsley Thompson and Abby Herzberg, all students at St. John’s Lutheran School in Mattoon, recently received awards from Coles County Lutherans for Life for their winning essays on the theme “Just As...I AM.”

“We were very impressed with the high quality of the essays submitted,” said Velma Price, president of Coles County Lutherans for Life. “We sponsored the essay contest for students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades in order to stimulate their thinking about sanctity of life issues.”

The students were allowed to choose life-related topics according to their interests. Gracie Wilson, sixth grade, wrote about the tragedy of suicide. Ainsley Thompson, also in sixth grade, chose to write about adoption. Abby Herzberg, eighth grade, wrote about people with disabilities.