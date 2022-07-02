State Farm doubles grant to Coles County Habitat for Humanity

MATTOON — State Farm recently awarded Coles County Habitat for Humanity a $5,000 grant to support its Affordable Housing Program.

This is the second year State Farm has provided a grant to Habitat. Additionally, this year’s grant doubles last year’s contribution.

Melissa McDaniel, Habitat's executive director, stated, "We are deeply grateful for State Farm’s increased investment in creating and supporting affordable homeownership for low-income families in Coles County. At a time when our builds cost $30,000 more than two years ago, this level of support allows us to keep building homes for deserving families.”

State Farm’s connection to Habitat stems from longstanding relationships three local agents, Sherri Branson, Dick Stark & Alex Kile. These agents faithfully support Habitat’s annual fundraisers, which are used solely for construction costs of the homes.

State Farm’s grant support is helping build Habitat’s 43rd partner family’s home, along with providing homeownership education, mortgage servicing and management for all Habitat homeowners.

Habitat’s 43rd family is Clarissa Mouley and her son, Idrees, of Mattoon. Volunteer and contractor work is well underway on the home. Habitat expects to complete and bless the home this September.

Coles County Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry organized in 1989. It seeks to eliminate poverty housing by building decent, safe and affordable homes for low-income families. Homes are sold to low-income families at no profit with a zero-interest mortgage provided by Coles County Habitat for Humanity.

Individuals or businesses wanting to assist with construction, donate their services/expertise, or make a financial contribution can contact the Habitat office at 217-348-7063, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

