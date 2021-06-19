 Skip to main content
Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary selects Illini Girls State delegates

STRASBURG — Liberty Unit No. 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary in Strasburg has chosen Grace Vonderheide and Alexis Agney to attend the 2021 Session of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Illini Girls State.

Grace is the daughter of Stephen and Diana Vonderheide of Stewardson and Alexis is the daughter of Troy and Kathleen Agney of Strasburg.

The American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State is a weeklong program dedicated to providing training for young women in city, county, and state government. They are placed into a two-party system and will run for office, campaign, vote, and write legislation pertinent to American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State as well as the state and nation.

The 2021 session will be a virtual session using Zoom and Google Classroom platforms. Seniors that were unable to attend last year’s cancelled session were also eligible.

