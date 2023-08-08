STRASBURG — Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary in Strasburg recently chose Annabelle Tucker and Oaklie Layton to attend the 82nd Session of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Illini Girls State.

Annabelle, a student at Stewardson-Strasburg High School, is the daughter of Uraminda Tucker of Mode.

Oaklie, a student at Mattoon High School and a member of Strasburg ALA Unit, is the daughter of Todd Layton of Toledo and Aubrey Layton of Mattoon.

Approximately 200 girls from across Illinois, who have just completed their junior year in high school, attended. This program focuses on teaching young women about the state government process, as well as teamwork and networking skills. Speakers this year ranged from a local judge to a disabled veteran and state elected officials.