CHARLESTON — James Summerlin has recently joined Charleston Baptist Church and is privileged to serve as their new lead pastor

Summerlin has been a part of a ministry family for all of his life, growing up in a pastor’s home and living in Alabama and Kentucky before he received the call to ministry when he was 16.

He met his wife, Rachel, while attending Union University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in journalism. While he was in college, he spent two summers serving in Greenwood, Indiana, as an intern at Calvary Baptist Church.

After getting married, the couple started life together in New Orleans, where Summerlin earned his Master's of Divinity degree at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

While in New Orleans, Summerlin spent two and a half years working for the New Orleans Times-Picayune. He then became the sports editor at the Hammond Daily Star in Louisiana, covering local high schools, Southeastern Louisiana University sports, LSU and the New Orleans Saints. While working for the newspaper, he served as the part-time student pastor for First Baptist Church of Hammond.

Beginning in the summer of 2018, Summerlin worked as the pastor of students at First Baptist Church, Dade City, Florida. In 2023, he and his family accepted the call to serve Charleston Baptist Church as pastor.

Summerlin enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: the Alabama Crimson Tide, the New Orleans Saints and the Nashville Predators. He loves to read, particularly books on history, sports and theology.

He is currently pursuing his doctorate in applied theology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He and Rachel have two children, Roman and Hadley.