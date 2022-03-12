Taber places in Picture the Music Contest

MATTOON — Joshua Taber, first grader at St. John’s Lutheran School in Mattoon, placed in the Top 100 of the Picture the Music contest sponsored by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
Over 11,000 students participated by listening to the "5th Symphony" by Dmitry Shostakovich then creating artwork based on their impressions of the music.
