Third-grader makes birthday donation to Neoga Fire Department

NEOGA — Pedro Jimenez, a third grader at Neoga Elementary School, recently decided instead of getting gifts from guests at his birthday party, he asked for donations that would be given to the Neoga Fire Department.

At his party, held Nov. 26 at the Neoga Municipal Building, Pedro, 9, was excited to have collected $125. The donation was made to the Neoga Fire Department on Monday. Roughly, 12 guests made it possible.

Fire Chief Bill Albin said Pedro’s donation will go toward the purchase of rescue equipment.

“It is wonderful to see the next generation recognizing and appreciating the community service that we are providing,” said Albin.

The boy’s mother, Jessica Jimenez, said the family is relatively new to town and the boy’s step-dad, Andrew Finfrock, has been a volunteer on the Neoga Fire Department for about a year-and-a-half.

“We were throwing around ideas,” Jessica Jimenez said. “He didn’t really want toys this year. He’s mostly past all that now.”

Pedro said it was Andrew Finfrock’s involvement that encouraged him to give to the fire department.

“I decided on the Neoga fire because Andrew is a firefighter and they are brave,” said Pedro. “I could not run into a building that is on fire – no thank you.”

Finfrock first suggested the donation go to a children’s hospital, but Pedro opted instead to keep it close to his new home.

Pedro has a brother, Alejandro, 8, and his mother is encouraging him to do something similar for his birthday next year.

“I’m not sure if it will be a tradition, but I do want to do it again,” said Pedro. “I would like to give to the Neoga fire and police next time I do it.”

As for the community, Pedro likes living in Neoga. Some of the best things are his new friends.

“They are all nice here,” said Pedro. “I like to play with all of them. Every teacher at Neoga is always smiling and happy – which I like, too.”

