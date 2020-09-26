 Skip to main content
Toledo sailor serves with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia
WITH THE SERVICE

Toledo sailor serves with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

Toledo sailor Navy

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Brendon Ritchie, from Toledo, Ill., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, removes a seal from an exam booklet during the Navywide E-6 advancement exam held at the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center New Castle, Delaware.

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Brendon Ritchie, from Toledo, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, recently participated in the Navywide E-6 advancement exam held at the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center New Castle, Delaware. The exams are being administered in smaller groups of test takers to ensure that adequate social distancing can be maintained.

Other COVID-19 mitigation measures including mandatory use of face coverings, hand sanitizer, medical questionnaire screenings and temperature checks, were implemented to ensure the safety of sailors during the advancement exams.

NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

