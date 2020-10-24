VFW Post 11456 announces teacher recognition

ARTHUR — Arthur-Lovington VFW Post 11456 has honored Mrs. Michelle Ferguson of the ALAH High School faculty with a certificate of recognition. The award is based on the outstanding personal services she rendered in support of youth programs reflecting credit upon the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

The certificate was to have been presented at the ALAH High School’s annual Awards Day last May, but the COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown caused that event’s cancellation. Current precautions have also precluded a similar student assembly at the beginning of the new school year. A new presentation date is yet to be announced.

Ferguson has donated her time to guide and support the relatively new ALAH Veterans/Military Service Organization now beginning its third year. Early on, during year two, the VFW Post realized that having an ALAH faculty sponsor would be crucial to the organization’s effectiveness and longevity. Ferguson graciously volunteered to fill the position; the success achieved thus far is due in great part to her invaluable guidance and solid leadership abilities.