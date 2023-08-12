CHARLESTON — Todd Vilardo was named Rock-Solid Rotarian of the Charleston Rotary Club for the 2022-23 Rotary year.

Vilardo was presented the honor at a recent Rotary meeting by Rick Hunt, the Rock-Solid Rotarian of 2021-22. Hunt noted that Vilardo is always enthusiastic about Rotary projects and that Vilardo interjects fun into each activity in which he is involved as a way to help motivate participation.

Vilardo served as the club president-elect during the 2022-23 Rotary year. In that capacity he also handled the club’s weekly newsletter that keeps members informed about Rotary events. Vilardo and his vehicle have represented the club in local parades for several years. He is an important part of the club’s Fly the Flag project and other events throughout the year.

Vilardo is president of Charleston Rotary for the 2023-24 Rotary year which began July 1.