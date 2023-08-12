CHARLESTON — Todd Vilardo was named Rock-Solid Rotarian of the Charleston Rotary Club for the 2022-23 Rotary year.
Vilardo was presented the honor at a recent Rotary meeting by Rick Hunt, the Rock-Solid Rotarian of 2021-22. Hunt noted that Vilardo is always enthusiastic about Rotary projects and that Vilardo interjects fun into each activity in which he is involved as a way to help motivate participation.
Vilardo served as the club president-elect during the 2022-23 Rotary year. In that capacity he also handled the club’s weekly newsletter that keeps members informed about Rotary events. Vilardo and his vehicle have represented the club in local parades for several years. He is an important part of the club’s Fly the Flag project and other events throughout the year.
Vilardo is president of Charleston Rotary for the 2023-24 Rotary year which began July 1.
For more information go to charlestonrotary.org.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!