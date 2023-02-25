ARCOLA — Karina Warfel, a senior at Arcola High School, was among those selected to perform as part of the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Orchestra in Peoria.
The honor followed Karina's selection to participate as a member of the ILMEA District 5 Orchestra in November.
The audition process required students to play scales and excerpts from pre-selected pieces.
Karina was among the top 10% of high school musicians in the state to perform at the Peoria Civic Center during the Illinois Music Education Conference in January. About 600 student musicians in Illinois performed for the all–state and honors ensembles.
“It was a very enriching experience and an amazing opportunity to have been a part of an orchestra made up of the best high school musicians from across the state," Karina said.
