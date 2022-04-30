 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCTU members attend spring rally

WCTU rally

Pictured, local Women's Christian Temperance Union members attending the recent spring rally. left to right, Ann Roley, Zandra Anderson, Taralee Fonner, Norma Taylor, Mary Alice Walker and Terry Phillips

 Submitted photo

SPRINGFIELD — Six local members of Women's Christian Temperance Union recently attended the state WCTU spring rally held at Pizza Ranch in Springfield on April 9.

Susanne Curry of Griggsville played keyboards for singing WCTU words to familiar songs.

Attending the state meeting earned local WCTU members 150 points toward National Recognition at the upcoming conference to be held in Reno, Nevada next year.

