 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

WCTU members make donation to charitable organization

  • 0
WCTU Donation, Butler

Pictured, East Central Illinois Women's Christian Temperance Union members Norma Taylor, Ann Roley and Juli Stelle donating items to the Love Packages warehouse in Butler.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of the East Central Illinois Women's Christian Temperance Union recently delivered  two carloads of Christian items, including Bibles, hymnals, "Decision" magazines, Upper Room devotionals and Sunday School literature to the Love Packages warehouse in Butler, Illinois.

Taking part in the delivery were Norma Tyalor, Ann Roley and Juli Stelle.

Love Packages receives Christian items to send all over the world as needed. This donation and tour of the facility will count toward recognition for participation in the National WCTU project.

Mattoon Rotary Club to host exchange student again

For more information and for those those who want to donate or join this group, call 217-234-9827.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Brushing your teeth every day may prevent memory loss

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Brushing your teeth every day may prevent memory loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News