WCTU members make donation to charitable organization

Members of the East Central Illinois Women's Christian Temperance Union recently delivered two carloads of Christian items, including Bibles, hymnals, "Decision" magazines, Upper Room devotionals and Sunday School literature to the Love Packages warehouse in Butler, Illinois.

Taking part in the delivery were Norma Tyalor, Ann Roley and Juli Stelle.

Love Packages receives Christian items to send all over the world as needed. This donation and tour of the facility will count toward recognition for participation in the National WCTU project.