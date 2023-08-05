MATTOON — The East Central Woman's Christian Temperance Union recently awarded recognition certificates and prize money to Lilly and Caleb Latch and Ively Reed for their color sheets "Choose To Be Drug Free" for the National WCTU Education Project.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today