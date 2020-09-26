WEIU-TV announces recent award winners

CHARLESTON — WEIU-TV congratulates Everett Lau for his winning entry in the College Craft Talent Category and to Oscar Rzodkiewicz for his two winning entries in the categories of College Sports and College Sports Program. Vince Lovergine was also awarded honorable mention in the category of College Sports.
WEIU is extremely proud of the work you do and your dedication. A virtual awards show will be presented in November. Winning entries will also be uploaded to YouTube in the coming months.
