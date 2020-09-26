 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEIU-TV announces recent award winners
0 comments

WEIU-TV announces recent award winners

{{featured_button_text}}
WEIU_TV Student Productions

Pictured, left to right, Vince Lovergine, Everett Lau, and Oscar Rzodkiewicz

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — WEIU-TV congratulates Everett Lau for his winning entry in the College Craft Talent Category and to Oscar Rzodkiewicz for his two winning entries in the categories of College Sports and College Sports Program. Vince Lovergine was also awarded honorable mention in the category of College Sports.

Lake Land College TRIO SSS program funded for another five-year cycle

WEIU is extremely proud of the work you do and your dedication. A virtual awards show will be presented in November. Winning entries will also be uploaded to YouTube in the coming months.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle gives hint about her due date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News