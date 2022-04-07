WEIU-TV to debut 'Take a Hike' mini-series

CHARLESTON — WEIU-TV is proud to present “Take a Hike: The Mini-Series” with its viewing audience this April. The show has been spearheaded by producer and host Lacey Spence.

Take a Hike: The Mini-Series takes viewers on an Outdoor Tour of Central Illinois, showcasing a variety of federal, state, and local parks and nature areas.

Spence shows viewers why they should “take a hike" to the locations featured in each episode.

Season 1 Take a Hike locations include:

• Episode 1 - Lake Charleston

• Episode 2 - Lake Shelbyville

• Episode 3 - Lincoln Trail State Park

• Episode 4 - Douglas-Hart Nature Center

• Episode 5 - Forest Glen Preserve

• Episode 6 - Allerton Park & Retreat Center

Episodes will air Monday nights at 8 p.m. on WEIU-TV and will also be available for streaming after their initial airing on the WEIU-TV Public Broadcasting Station YouTube Channel.

“I hope this program is a blessing to our communities and able to show off some of the fabulous outdoor spaces Central Illinois has to offer. Myself and videographer Rameen Karbassioon had an absolute blast taping these episodes with some wonderful, knowledgeable people. As a station, we can’t wait to share this show with our viewers!” said Spence.

Take a Hike: The Mini-Series is underwritten by First Mid Bank & Trust and Rural King. WEIU-TV is a service of Eastern Illinois University, and a partial PBS Station. Through the television and radio programs, EIU students are able to get hands-on experience in both types of broadcasting.

