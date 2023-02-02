Arcola Masons host chili supper
ARCOLA — The Arcola Masonic Lodge will hold a chili supper from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
A suggested donation of $8 will get all you can eat chili. Meals also include peanut butter sandwiches and dessert.
Music will be provided by Todd Fultz with the Rockin’ Tater Show.
Funds will help the lodge with their community service projects.
Mackville to play for church
ARCOLA — After a devastating fire in 2021, Sunnyside Mennonite Church has rebuilt and Mackville is hosting a benefit concert to help purchase hymnals for the church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
A free-will offering will be taken. Sunnyside Mennonite Church is located at at 477 Rt 133, near Chesterville, between Arthur and Arcola.
For more information, contact Mackville at mackvillebluegrass@gmail.com or call Terry Schlabach at 217-460-1439.
Alpha Upsilon meeting set
MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will meet at the K of C Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Teresa Metzger from the Illinois State Board of Education will make a presentation on homelessness.
For more information about the international leadership and service organization, contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.
Casey-Westfield Band Binga set
CASEY — The Casey-Westfield band will be having a Band Binga on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Roosevelt Junior High School in Casey.
Tickets are $15 each for 15 games and may be purchased from high school and junior high band members or by calling the high school at 217-932-2175. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. People may come and eat lunch at the junior high before the games begin at 1:30 p.m.
Several local businesses have donated prizes. In addition, door prizes will be handed out from local merchants between games. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and other prize drawings.
Menu items include pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, ribeye sandwiches, pork burgers, chips, cookies, soda and bottled water.
For more information, contact at Brent Ritter 217-932-2175.
Winter Read under way
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites the community to participate in Winter Read, a reading/activity oriented program with chances to win some great prizes.
Participants in the the four-week program, for those ages 18 and up, will log the books they’ve read and the activities they have completed. A library card is not needed to participate.
All entries must be entered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Grand prizes will be drawn on Wednesday, March 1. They include $50 gift cards to The Butcher Shop, Casey’s and Fetchers.
For more information, contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.
Jeep Run to benefit picnic
WINDSOR — A Jeep run to benefit the Windsor Harvest Picnic will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Old No. 1, at 1200 Maine St.
The cost is $20 per Jeep. Sign-ups will be held at 10 a.m., with participants departing at noon. Food will be provided by Stacy Cole at 5 p.m., with music by the Sampson Jones Band at 6 p.m.