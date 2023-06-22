Marshall City

Band to play

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.

The concert will include “Lassus Trombone”, “The Lion King, Circle of Life”, “Grease!”, “The Liberty Bell March”, “Shenandoah”, highlights from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Instant Concert”, “Chorale and Shaker Dance II”, “Scottish Ayre”, “Of Pride and Celebration”, “On the Mall”, and close with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Come early to shop at the Marshall Farmers Market, hosted by Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, running each Friday from 6-8 pm around the courthouse square before each concert.

There will also be historical walking tours led by local historians beginning at 6:30,. Meet on the north side of the courthouse by the Lincoln statue. The Marshall Service League will host ice cream social during this Friday’s concert as well

The Lion’s Club antique popcorn wagon will also be open each Friday.

Movies at Park

series at Lytle

MATTOON — The annual Movies at the Park series at Lytle Park will continue with an outdoor screening of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" at dusk Friday, June 23.

Other movies in the series will include "DC League of Super Pets” on June 30; “The Bad Guys” on July 7; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on July 14; and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on July 28.

Admission is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The series is presented by Lytle Park and Mattoon Public Library with support from local sponsors.

Battle Creek

to perform

MATTOON — The Battle Creek country band is scheduled to perform a free concert from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, inside the Cross County Mall.

Battle Creek will play on a stage next to the interior entrance to Rural King. The C & C Kettlecorn sandwich shop and McQuarter’s Pub will be open during the show.

Work day set at

Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold its last workday of the season at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Woodyard Conservation Area on Lake Charleston.

The entrance to Woodyard is on Illinois Route 130, just south of Illinois Route 16.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Sights and Sounds of Shelbyville event

SHELBYVILLE — Sights and Sounds of Shelbyville through the Ages, sponsored by Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes, continues on Saturday, June 24, at Forest Park.

Anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., artists of all ages are encouraged to bring their own drawing, painting, or photography supplies or use some that will be provided, to create art and learn more about the style and structure of homes in the late 1800s and other surroundings from when Shelbyville was developing.

Upcoming dates for this event include: June 30 and July 7, Reader’s Theater with Angela Jeffries from 10-noon at Flourishes Gallery and Studios; July 6 and 13, evening walks starting at 6 p.m. of some of the many historic buildings led by Donna Lupton of the Shelby County Historical Society; July 6 and August 24, create on Thursday with emphasis on the art styles and subject matter of artists from the past from 3-4:30 p.m. at Flourishes.

The “Art Created by Shelbyville Artists from the Past” exhibit will open at Flourishes in Shelbyville Saturday, July 8 from 1-4 p.m. with readings by Tom Rood and Reader’s Theater participants at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

For more information call 217-827-5690.

Quilt show in Neoga

NEOGA — The Sew Happy Hearts quilt guild quilt show is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 641 W. 6th St. in the former Neoga Elementary School.

Admission is $3.

This event will include a raffle for a hand-colored and embroidered quilt by Sandy Evans, plus basket raffles worth over $800 of quilting supplies.

In addition, the show will also include a bazaar table featuring handmade items from guild members, a sale barn for used items and a vendor booth from MBT’s This N That.

Proceeds from the show are directed to various charitable organizations. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to veterans groups, homeless shelters, and area children’s homes and schools.

Habitat for Humanity benefit

MATTOON — A benefit breakfast for Coles County Habitat for Humanity will be held from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Mattoon Moose Lodge.

Meals are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.