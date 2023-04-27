Workday set

at Fox Ridge

MARSHALL — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Rocky Branch Nature Preserve for their annual wildflower and warbler walk.

Meet at the café at the top of the hill in Clarksville for car pooling.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Newton Library

sets book sale

NEWTON — The Newton Public Library, South Van Buren Street, will be holding a book sale through Saturday, April 29, featuring many used books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books. Proceeds will help support library programs.

Special Olympics

Spring Games set

CHARLESTON — The Special Olympics Illinois Spring Games returns to O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, April 28, for a full day of track and field events. The opening ceremony will start at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.

For more information and for the complete schedule of events, visit SOILLRegionI Facebook page.

Breakfast to

aid festival

GAYS — An all-you-can-eat breakfast to benefit the Two Story Outhouse Festival will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Village Hall in Gays. The menu will include serving biscuits and gravy, bacon, cinnamon rolls and drinks. A free-will donation will be taken.

5k Run/Walk for

Life set for trail

SHELBYVILLE — The Family Life Center in Shelbyville will be hosting its first 5K Run/Walk for Life at the General Dacey Trail in Forest Park.

Late registration and packet pick-ups will be from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. with the run/walk starting at 9 a.m. Awards for first place in each age group will be awarded at 10:30 a.m.

Registration fees are $25 per person or $75 for a family of five.

For more information contact dawn@familylifepcc.org or development@familylifepcc.org or call the office at 217-774-4874.

K of C meal to

aid St. Jude

MATTOON — The Mattoon Knights of Columbus, 320 N. 20th St., will host a pancake, sausage and egg breakfast to benefit the Mattoon to Peoria St. Jude Run team from 8-10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, for a free-will donation.

Windsor FFA

sets plant sale

WINDSOR — Windsor FFA will host a plant sale Thursday and Friday, May 4 and 5, and Monday, May 8, from noon to 4:30 each day.

Tomatoes, peppers, marigolds, coleus, petunias, impatiens, geraniums and a limited number of ferns will be sold for $2 for a two pack, $4 for four, and pots for $5. Sales are by cash or check only.

For more information, visit the Windsor FFA Facebook page.

Arts fair set

for Arthur

ARTHUR — The first Arthur-area Spring Community Arts Fair to support local artists and benefit community outreach, ministries and programs of Arthur United Methodist Church will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the church fellowship hall, 128 E. Illinois St., Arthur.

The event is free to attend, but donations will be taken at the door.