Workday set
at Fox Ridge
MARSHALL — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Rocky Branch Nature Preserve for their annual wildflower and warbler walk.
Meet at the café at the top of the hill in Clarksville for car pooling.
All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.
Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.
Newton Library
sets book sale
NEWTON — The Newton Public Library, South Van Buren Street, will be holding a book sale through Saturday, April 29, featuring many used books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books. Proceeds will help support library programs.
Special Olympics
Spring Games set
CHARLESTON — The Special Olympics Illinois Spring Games returns to O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, April 28, for a full day of track and field events. The opening ceremony will start at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.
For more information and for the complete schedule of events, visit SOILLRegionI Facebook page.
Breakfast to
aid festival
GAYS — An all-you-can-eat breakfast to benefit the Two Story Outhouse Festival will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Village Hall in Gays. The menu will include serving biscuits and gravy, bacon, cinnamon rolls and drinks. A free-will donation will be taken.
5k Run/Walk for
Life set for trail
SHELBYVILLE — The Family Life Center in Shelbyville will be hosting its first 5K Run/Walk for Life at the General Dacey Trail in Forest Park.
Late registration and packet pick-ups will be from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. with the run/walk starting at 9 a.m. Awards for first place in each age group will be awarded at 10:30 a.m.
Registration fees are $25 per person or $75 for a family of five.
For more information contact dawn@familylifepcc.org or development@familylifepcc.org or call the office at 217-774-4874.
K of C meal to
aid St. Jude
MATTOON — The Mattoon Knights of Columbus, 320 N. 20th St., will host a pancake, sausage and egg breakfast to benefit the Mattoon to Peoria St. Jude Run team from 8-10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, for a free-will donation.
Windsor FFA
sets plant sale
WINDSOR — Windsor FFA will host a plant sale Thursday and Friday, May 4 and 5, and Monday, May 8, from noon to 4:30 each day.
Tomatoes, peppers, marigolds, coleus, petunias, impatiens, geraniums and a limited number of ferns will be sold for $2 for a two pack, $4 for four, and pots for $5. Sales are by cash or check only.
For more information, visit the Windsor FFA Facebook page.
Arts fair set
for Arthur
ARTHUR — The first Arthur-area Spring Community Arts Fair to support local artists and benefit community outreach, ministries and programs of Arthur United Methodist Church will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the church fellowship hall, 128 E. Illinois St., Arthur.
The event is free to attend, but donations will be taken at the door.
For more information contact Ariana R. Cherry at arianathepoet@gmail.com.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!