Club to offer

pulled pork

MATTOON — The Mattoon High 12 Club will be hosting a pulled pork luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Mattoon Masonic Lodge at 116 N. First St., Mattoon.

Plates will be $8 per adult. There will be a child’s hot dog plate option as well for $5 each for anyone 12 years and younger.

The event is open to the public.

The menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and drink.

High 12 is a non-profit organization that raises money for college scholarships.

Workday set

at Fox Ridge

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8, to work on bush honeysuckle control at Fox Ridge State Park.

Take Ridgeback Road and park at Hickory Haven parking.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Greenup Library

sets book sale

GREENUP — The Greenup Township Public Library will hold its annual spring book sale beginning on Tuesday, April 11, and run through Saturday, April 15.

It will be held during regular library hours, which are noon-8 p.m. on Monday, noon-5 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. on Thursday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday.

The library has a large selection of books for sale including current fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, along with DVDs, audio books and puzzles. Most items for sale have been donated and are without library markings.

All adult hard-back books and DVDs are $1; paperback books, audio books, and jigsaw puzzles are 50 cents. Children’s hardback books are only 25 cents; children’s paperbacks are 10 cents. All proceeds will go to library programing.

The library is located at 101 N Franklin in Greenup. For more information call 217-923-3616.

Bird Walk at

Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Public Library will host a bird walk with avid birder Ron Bradley at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, at Lake Charleston and Lake View Trails.

Meet at the first parking lot past the red barn at the entrance.

Attendees can expect birds like the red breasted merganser, ruddy duck, American coot, Canada goose, blue-winged teal, and many more. Bring binoculars if you have them.

Dress for the weather and walking shoes are recommended. For more information, contact Kattie Livingston at 217-345-4913.

Church to host

Scott Wattles

SHELBYVILLE — Scott Wattles will perform gospel music at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Shelby Christian Church.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken.

For more information contact Nickie Beyers, Shelby Christian Church, at 217-774-2716.

Auction to aid

Special Olympics

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, April 20.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available. The event is open to the public.

The auction will feature 15 plus vendors. Items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware, and more.

The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Special Olympics.