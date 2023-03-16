Books Between Bites to be held

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon Monday, March 20, in the basement meeting room.

Candy Rankin will review the book "A Story Lately Told" by Anjelica Huston. The Academy Award winning actress and director tells of growing up in Ireland and also the glitz of New York and London. The story ends as she begins her Hollywood life and leaves us to look forward to her second book.

The public is invited and may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and iced tea will be served.

Alpha Upsilon to hold March Social

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will hold its March Social at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the home of Kathleen Grissom, 408 N 21st Street. Members are asked to RSVP by Sunday, March 19, to 217-848-2774.

To learn more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic service organization, contact Kathleen Grissom, Chapter President, at 217-848-2774.

Wind symphony at Doudna

CHARLESTON — Join the EIU Wind Symphony for an evening of small ensemble performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, in the Doudna’s Recital Hall.

Tickets are $6 for the public and are on sale at www.doudnatix.com or at 217-581-3110.

Strasburg Lions Club Annual Fish Fry

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Lions Club’s fish fry will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Strasburg Community Center.

The menu is all-you-can-eat and includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans and applesauce. Meals are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under.

St. Jude Music Bingo fundraiser

MATTOON — Omega Nu and Prairie Fire DJ Service will host a night of Music Bingo raising support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Friday, March 24, at the Mattoon American Legion.

Doors open at 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m.

The cost is $20 for six games of bingo or $40 for the Ultimate Bingo Package (12 games of bingo and one blackout game)

Prize baskets will be given to the winner of each round with a special basket for the blackout game.

The event will also feature a cash bar, 50/50 raffle, dinner from the American Legion and a bake sale.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 217-246-7008 or emailing jillshull@icloud.com.

Writing group to host public reading

CHARLESTON — The Past-Forward Memoir Writing Group will present the public reading, "Love in Our Lives," at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Fourteen writers will share their stories about the various aspects of love. The event is free to attend, and refreshments will be served after the reading.

The Past-Forward Memoir Writing Group welcomes and supports all who are interested in writing their stories and seeking encouragement to put pen to paper.

There are two groups of Past-Forward that meet once a month. The day group meets at 1 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library. The evening group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Wesley United Methodist Church.