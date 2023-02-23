Mattoon Arts Council to hold artist reception
MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council is holding a reception on Sunday, Feb. 26, for its current featured artist, painter and poet Ariana R. Cherry.
The reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Featured Artist Display in the north corridor of the Cross County Mall.
Participants will get to meet Cherry, view several of her works that are on display, and hear her read selections of her poetry. Her artwork will be on display through March 15.
Books Between Bites set
MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon Monday, Feb. 27, in the meeting room in the basement of the library.
Jackie Butler will review the book "Maycroft From 232nd" written by local author Randy Erwin. It tells of the adventure of Sarah and Hook Mattingly of Arlington, Virginia who are visiting their aunt and uncle in Mattoon. After Sarah finds a musty old book in the barn filled with mysterious clues that they think were written by their grandfather, the brother and sister work with their Aunt Jenni to solve the riddle. Before long things spiral out of control and Sarah's life is threatened.
The public is invited to attend and may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and iced tea will be served.
Charleston Trojan Boosters to host GloBingo
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Trojan Booster Club will host GloBingo on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Brick House Bar and Grill, 920 W. Lincoln Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
The ticket price includes six bingo cards for 10 games and a glow hat and glow dauber. The cost is $5 per additional six cards. The evening features an 80’s theme, and prizes will be awarded to the best dressed. A 50/50 raffle and silent auction will also be held. Participants must be at least 21 years old.
For advance tickets contact charlestonboosterclub@gmail.com.
