Boutique Blvd

event at mall

MATTOON — Shop at your favorite local boutiques, including home decor vendors, jewelry, and more at the two-day Boutique Boulevard event at the Cross County Mall.

More than 50 vendors will be on hand from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Cash and cards will be accepted.

The cost to attend is $5 at the door. Those ages 10 and under can enter for free. For more information visit the Boutique Blvd Facebook page.

Bake Sale to aid

St. Jude run

MATTOON — The Omega Nu chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be holding ITS annual bake sale to benefit the Mattoon to Peoria St. Jude Run from 6-10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at 209 Lake Land Boulevard. Homemade treats will be available for a free-will donation.

Cruisin' Broadway

set in Mattoon

MATTOON — This month's Cruisin’ Broadway will be held downtown Mattoon between 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 12. It is open to all vehicle.

Future events will be held on the second Friday of the month through October.

Southern gospel

concert on Friday

MATTOON — An evening of southern gospel music featuring the Riven Quartet, the Heaven Bound Quartet, and Gregory T. Ridenhour will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Burgess Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.

A free will offering will be taken.

For more information contact 217-317-1419.

Work day set at

Lake Charleston

MARSHALL — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Lake Charleston. Meet at the parking at the end of the main park road.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Grand Prairie

Friends to meet

CHARLESTON — The Grand Prairie Friends will honor Embarras Volunteer Stewards at its annual May Mingle and board meeting open house.

It will be begin at 5 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Warbler Crossing, 17847 Bypass Road, Charleston.

Contact Sarah@grandprairiefriends.org to make a reservation.

Gaslight takes

submissions

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony's upcoming Members' Show will begin with an opening night reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and will continue until June 10.

All mediums accepted, no theme required. Up to three pieces may be submitted, with work ready to hang, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall. No fee required.

For more information contact 217-264-4588.

Charleston Library book sale set

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

Hardcover books, audio books, DVDs, puzzles, and game are $1. Paperback books, children’s books, music CDs, and vinyl records are 50 cents. There also is a large selection of sale books for 25 cents.