Trap shoot, golf

outing in Lerna

MATTOON — The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association is hosting its annual Trap Shoot and Golf Outing on Friday, June 16, in Lerna.

For over a decade, Illinois LICA has hosted events to bring local contractors, businesses, and landowners together for some friendly competition, a chance to win prizes, and to network within the industry.

The event kicks off with a morning trap shoot (50 clays) at McKillip Farm in Lerna, followed by lunch at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon. At 1 p.m., the 18-hole golf outing begins with a chance to win door prizes, cash hole prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.

After golf, the event wraps up at the clubhouse with awards announcements and a steak dinner. Full event registration is $90 and includes the trap shoot, lunch, golf, and dinner. Partial registration options are available. Any individual or four-some is eligible to participate.

On Saturday, Saturday, June 17, Illinois LICA’s Backhoe Rodeo and Picnic hosted will be held at Lake Land College in Mattoon. It will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed by some friendly competition at the backhoe rodeo that will challenge even the most experienced operators as they battle for the title of rodeo champ.

At noon, a catered picnic lunch will be served

For more information and to register, go to visit illica.net/events or call Illinois LICA at 309-932-1230.

Community band

concert canceled

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band concert that had been scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at Kiwanis Park has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Director Diane Ratliff of the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department said the community band's 46th annual summer concert series will resume next week. The community band will perform concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from through July 6 at the Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park.

In case of rain, the performances will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.

Marshall City

Band to play

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform its second concert of the 148th season at 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn.

The concert will include “The Huntress March” by Karl King, “Beauty and the Beast”, “All Glory Told”, “Overture to a New Horizon”, soundtrack highlights from “Avengers: Endgame”, “Trombonaza” featuring the trombone section; “El Camino Real”, “Emblem of Unity”, “In the Shining of the Stars”, “El Relicario”, “Whiplash”, “Colonel Bogey”, and close with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Come early to shop at the Marshall Farmers Market, hosted by Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, running each Friday from 6-8 pm around the courthouse square before each concert. The Lion’s Club antique popcorn wagon will also be open each Friday.

Work day at

Lake Charleston

MARSHALL — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, will again be at Lafferty Nature, behind Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Masons selling

pork burgers

CHARLESTON — Charleston Masonic Lodge 35 will hold a drive-thru pork burger fundraiser on Saturday, June 10, outside the Masonic Temple, 651 W. Lincoln Avenue, Charleston.

Pork burgers, chips, cookies and a soft drink will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $8 per meal. Proceeds benefit Lodge activities and charities.

Drum, bugle

corps at EIU

CHARLESTON — The Phantom Regiment, a drum and bugle corps and one of the premier marching music ensembles in the world, has been at Eastern Illinois University conducting its training camp in preparation for the upcoming touring and competitive season with Drum Corps International.

The performers have been living on campus in Pemberton Hall for the last few weeks and to show their gratitude for the EIU community's hospitality, they are offering a free community performance at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at O'Brien Stadium. Gates open at 7 p.m.

They will perform their 2023 production, "Exogenesis." While the field production is not quite complete, they will be playing through the entire production and may even have a few extra musical pieces to share.

Pickers Market

back at Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.

This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items.

Each month the Litchfield Pickers Market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. During the June 11 market, The Tangents will perform at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mound City Slickers at noon.

Limited picnic tables are provided in the park area, but the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Food vendors will be onsite.

For more information go to Litchfield Pickers Market Facebook page.

Coes Co. Retired

Teachers to meet

MATTOON — The Coles County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon.

The program will include a presentation from Sarah Bush Lincoln on the Hospice House.

Canoe, kayak

races coming

The Life Center of Cumberland County will be having its 38th annual canoe race and 9th annual kayak race fundraiser on Saturday, June 17.

The 10-mile trip begins at the Ryan Bridge northeast of Greenup and ends at the Route 121 Bridge just north of Greenup. Prizes will be awarded. No entry fee is required, although pledges for donations to the Life Center accepted.