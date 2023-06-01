Community Band to kick off 46th season
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band will begin its 46th concert season on Thursday, June 1, in the Daum Amphitheater at Kiwanis Park.
The free concert begins with the Jazz Band playing at 7 p.m. and the full band at 7:30 p.m.
The Jazz Band will be playing: "St. Louis Blues," "Caravan," and "Charleston." The full concert band will be playing: "The Star Spangled Banner," "His Honor March," "Crown Him with Many Thorns," "Summertime," "Jump in the Line," "Happy," "March America," "The Best of Henry Mancini," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," and "Allied Honor March."
Work day set at Lake Charleston
MARSHALL — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Lafferty Nature Center.
Park behind Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston.
All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.
Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.
Alex Russell Memorial Kids' fishing derby set
CHARLESTON — The Alex Russell Memorial Kids’ Free Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 3, at Lake Charleston.
The event is free and open to kids ages 5 to 15 years old. Check-in will start at 8 a.m. at the Lake Pavilion, with fishing between 8:30-10 a.m. at the lake's side channel.
Kids will need to bring their own fishing gear and bait. Prizes will be awarded.
To register or for more information visit charlestonillinois.org.
Cruise nights return in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE — Old Town Cruise Nights return to Shelbyville starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2.
The route will begin at the courthouse and cruise west down Main Street ending at Johnstown Mall. All vehicles are welcome.
WCTU to hold annual gathering
SULLIVAN — The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Wyman City Park in Sullivan.
Men and women members are encouraged to bring their lunches. National Reading forms will be collected and recognition certificates will be awarded to a first and second grader for coloring pictures regarding "No Drugs For Me." Visitors, including children, are welcome.
At noon, a floral memorial will be placed on the WCTU water fountain on the lawn of the Moultrie County Courthouse. It was erected in 1906 to symbolize that water was an alternative to intoxicating drink.
For more information call 217-234-9827.
