WHAT'S HAPPENING: Conservation day, chess club, Bikers Against Child Abuse

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 , for a second meeting to remove Bush honeysuckle removal on the north side of Lake Charleston. Meet at the entrance to the dike near the spillway.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Bikers Against Child Abuse set annual ride

MATTOON — Bikers Against Child Abuse will hold its annual 100-mile ride Saturday, May 21, starting at the Mattoon American Legion.

The entry fee is $10, and all vehicles are welcome. Registration is from 9-10 a.m. that morning.

Kids Chess Club to be held

MATTOON — The the Kids Chess Club will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Mattoon Public Library.

The club is those who play chess and want to improve their skills, or those who want to learn how to play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.