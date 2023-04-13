Crusin' Broadway returns for the season

MATTOON — The first Cruisin’ Broadway Downtown Mattoon night of the season is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Community members are invited to come check out the hot rods, four-wheel drive trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles and other vehicles that are brought to this event. The SweetTea’z sweet tea trailer will be on hand.

Other Cruisin’ Broadway nights are planned for May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

Workday set at Fox Ridge

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, to work on bush honeysuckle control at Fox Ridge State Park.

Take Ridgeback Road and park at Hickory Haven parking.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Books between Bites set

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon, Monday, April 17, in the basement meeting room of the library.

Carol Armstrong will review "Birding Without Borders" by Noah Stryker, the story of his journey to see half the world's birds in one year. To do this he traveled across 41 countries and all seven continents.

The public is invited and may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and ice tea will be provided.

Alpha Upsilon to hold Spring Banquet

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will have their Spring Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the LIFT building, formally Consolidated Communications.

Members are asked to RSVP to Kathleen at 217-848-2774 or Suzi at 217-460-1078.

Spring Book Sale at Booth Library

CHARLESTON – Booth Library will host its Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, outside the south entrance of the library.

A large selection of books in all subject areas and hundreds of paperback fiction titles will be available for purchase.

All items have been donated by the campus and local communities. The proceeds from the sale are used to enhance library programs and services.